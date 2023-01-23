LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.”

No arrests were made, but the seizure included:

3,460 plants valued at $2,140,875

683.1 pounds of processed flower valued at $1,127,115

$46,888 in cash

2 firearms

1 assault rifle

The multi-agency investigation into the illegal grow included Livermore PD, the California Department of Cannabis Control and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Photos accompanying the announcement on Twitter showed a large warehouse filled with cannabis plants and several firearms along with clips of ammunition.