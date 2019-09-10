Live Now
3 more victims of catastrophic Camp Fire identified

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities have identified three more victims of a fire that virtually wiped out a Northern California town.

The Camp Fire last November killed 86 people and destroyed 14,000 homes, most of them in the town of Paradise.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office on Monday named three people whose remains were found after the blaze.

They are 68-year-old Isabel Webb, 79-year-old Herbert Alderman and 81-year-old Evelyn Cline, all of Paradise.

Cline’s nephew, Paul Henson, told local media last year that her car had been found in the garage, with the roof of her mobile home collapsed on it. Henson said he’d hoped a neighbor had rescued her but knew it was unlikely.

The Sheriff’s Office says two victims remain unidentified.

