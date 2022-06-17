This story has been updated to include reports from SFPD.

(KRON) — A person was arrested after injuring three others in a public area of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Friday night, according to an SFO spokesperson and San Francisco Police Department.

KRON On is streaming news live now

At approximately 6:00 p.m. a man drove a vehicle to SFO and entered the pre-security area of the International Terminal, which is accessible to the public. The man walked through the departure terminal and took out a sharp weapon, according to police.

The man then assaulted three passing travelers, according to Doug Yakel, the Public Information Officer for San Francisco Airport. The suspect was arrested and three passengers were treated for cuts and scrapes before continuing on their journeys. Yakel states there was no other impact to airport operators. The SFPD has not released the identify of the suspect, and the charges are still pending due to the active investigation.

The SFPD is not able to confirm the weapon that was used, but per witnesses the edged weapon resembled a machete. The SFPD announced that so far in their investigation it appears as though this was a random and isolated incident, and the suspect did not appear to know the victims.

SFPD is still investigating this incident. If you have any information about this crime, please contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.