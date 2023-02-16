Three people are in custody after the pursuit of a suspect in a stolen white van who was initially wanted for reckless driving.

As deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were in pursuit of the vehicle, two firearms were thrown from the window. Both guns were recovered.

Sky5 picked up the pursuit as it was traveling on the 60 Freeway at 7th Avenue.

The driver exited the freeway and drove into a water treatment facility before transitioning out of the facility southbound toward Rose Hills Cemetary.

The suspect entered the cemetery property, driving over the grass at one point. As the driver exited the cemetery onto surface streets, he narrowly avoided a spike strip deployed by deputies.

In the area of Pioneer Boulevard and Brian Court, deputies performed a PIT maneuver, spinning the van around and careening into several vehicles parked along the side of the street.

Pursuit suspect driving through water treatment facility Feb. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

Deputies performing a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle Feb. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

Deputies surround the vehicle with guns drawn Feb. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

The driver of the vehicle, one of three suspects, being taken into custody Feb. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

They quickly surrounded the vehicle with guns drawn, ordering the occupants of the van to exit the vehicle.

For a brief time, the suspects inside the van were not complying. After the short standoff, two men and one woman were taken into custody.