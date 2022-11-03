SALINAS, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Salinas report they have arrested three men suspected to be involved in the shooting Tuesday that put one man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Police were dispatched at 3:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Main Street, where they found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition. Police said Tuesday night that the shooting occurred after a fight broke out in a parking lot, after which three people were seen getting into a car that fled northbound from the scene.

On Wednesday afternoon, police provided an update reporting that the trio were arrested within minutes of the shooting by a Monterey County Sheriff’s deputy, who stopped the suspects’ vehicle near San Juan and Rogge roads. The three suspects Victor Rosas, 27, Cesar Munguia, 24, and Gabriel Lopez, 27 were arrested on suspicion of several charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy and gang-related offenses.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Zamora at (831)758-7148.

