3 teens arrested after Vallejo man found shot, killed in 7-Eleven parking lot

VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo Police Officers responded to the report of a shooting in Vallejo on the night of Oct. 15.

Around 10:36 p.m., responding officers located a man shot in a car in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 2580 Springs Rd.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Percy Reed of Vallejo, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

During the investigation, three Vallejo residents were identified as being involved in the crime.

19-year-old Joseph Hopkins, 18-year-old Jermarae Elliott and a 16-year-old were arrested.

If you have additional information that is helpful to this case, you are urged to contact the Vallejo Police Department’s Investigations Division at (707) 648-4514.