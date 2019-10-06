Crews battling 150+ acre fire north of Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — More than 150 acres of fire are burning just north of Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Firefighters Association.

Advisory evacuations are in effect for the following locations: Newell Drive, Sagebush Lane, north of Donaldson Way, Sorrrento Lane, Farentino Place and Selvino Court.

A 30-acre grass fire was originally reported in American Canyon, according to authorities.

The American Canyon Police Department and Fire Department, along with CAL Fire are at the scene.

Air support is reportedly also on scene.

We are on scene with AmCan Fire and Calfire, at a 30-40acre grass fire in the hills east of town, north of American Canyon Rd. NO evacs anticipated, Firefighters making great progress. pic.twitter.com/5EMlw7WoNM — American Canyon Police Department (@AmCanPolice) October 6, 2019

No further details are available at this time.

