30 years later: Remembering lives lost in 1991 Oakland firestorm

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – This month marks 30 years since the Oakland firestorm that killed 25 and injured 150 people.

Every October, the city of Oakland reflects on the events and remembers the people affected.

The Rockbridge BART station in Oakland has a mural dedicated to the 1991 fire.

It features more than 2,000 hand-painted tiles and a plaque with the names of those who died.

2,000 hand painted tiles at Rockridge Bart station in Oakland.



Each one tells a story about October 19, 1991.



The firestorm started on private property in the Oakland-Berkley hills.

Firefighters were able to put it out, but the next morning strong winds reignited the smoldering embers.

The fire destroyed more than 3,000 structures, burned 1500 acres, and cost 1.5 billion dollars in damages.

According to FEMA, a five-year drought, low humidity, and limited water supply were additional risk factors.

The tunnel fire is also known as the Oakland-Berkley firestorm and the Oakland Hills Fire.

It’s considered one of the worst and most expensive fires to rage through California at that time.

To this day, the cause of the fire is undetermined.