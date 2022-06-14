SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 32-year-old man died in a shooting Monday night in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at 10:41 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ingalls Street, and officers learned that the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect details were immediately released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

