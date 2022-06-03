DANVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Danville on Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road.

The pedestrian, identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Danville resident Joyce Huang, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver who struck Huang remained at the scene, and police shut down the intersection for several hours to investigate the collision. No other details about the case were immediately released.

