BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department issued 33 citations and made one arrest during a pedestrian safety operation on Thursday.

The 33 drivers were cited for violations such as driver failure to yield to pedestrian, failure to use hands free, and seatbelt violation. Other violations included failing to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and making an unsafe turn, police said.

One person was arrested during the operation for driving under the influence. The operation took place at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Blake Street as well as at the intersection of Solano Avenue and Colusa Avenue, according to BPD.

Berkeley Police Lieutenant, Jen Tate, issued the following statement in regards to the operation:

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe. We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”

This operation is one of several planned by the Berkeley Police Department for Pedestrian Safety Month.