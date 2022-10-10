SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Monday in San Francisco a group of nearly 50 residents announced they plan to sue the owners of a high-rise apartment complex. The residents were forced to evacuate this past summer after the building was flooded.

Some of the former tenants were on-hand Monday talking about how the two incidents of flooding have impacted their lives. They were with a law firm that is helping them sue Hines, the company that owns 33 Tehama.

The building, 33 Tehama, was billed as a luxury complex with many high-end amenities. However, back in June, the first flooding occurred. It impacted residents and forced them to flee and move into hotels in many cases.

Then in August, there was a subsequent flooding episode. The building was then shut down. Former residents say they’re out back rent and money to relocate. Some say they had personal items stolen including jewelry and checks that led to identity theft.

All of the tenants say they have tried to communicate with Hines about what happened and get some of their money back, but have not received anything. This is why they filed the lawsuit. The law firm says it hopes to get justice for those who have been so poorly treated in this case.