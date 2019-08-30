36 vaping-related illnesses reported in California since June, health dept. says

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — California saw three dozen reported illnesses related to vaping since June, according to the Sonoma County Health Department — and now officials are warning doctors to look out for common symptoms seen with e-cigarette use.

Health officials in Sonoma County are following the lead of state officials in issuing an alert regarding use of e-cigarette and vaping products.

“Although the Health Alert document is for clinicians, we want all residents and visitors in Sonoma County to be aware of these serious lung injuries,” said Dr. Celeste Philip, with the Sonoma Health Department. “Much is unknown about the risks of vaping, and it has even been touted as a harm-reduction method, which has likely increased its popularity as a perceived safer alternative to cigarettes. As we learn more about the cause of these injuries, I urge individuals to limit their use of vaping products or quit using them altogether.”

Thirty-six lung illnesses have been reported in California since June, with each patient requiring hospitalization.

In King County, seven of the patients with vaping-related illnesses had trouble breathing and were diagnosed with bronchitis or pneumonia.

Each of those patients used cannabis vaping products prior to their hospitalization.

In the last three months, there have been 193 cases of vaping-related illnesses across 22 states, including California.

Just last week, health officials in Illinois linked a patient’s death to vaping.

The person in Illinois suffered from lung disease and was hospitalized after vaping, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.