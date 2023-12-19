(KRON) — The number of confirmed fatalities that occurred in a deadly crash involving a vehicle that went airborne on the southbound 680 near Pleasanton Monday has risen from two to three, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. The crash occurred Monday at 2:36 p.m. near the Sunol Boulevard and Castlewood Drive exits.

The vehicle, a Honda Pilot, was traveling south in the number 1 lane at 65 mph when it suffered a blowout, the driver told the CHP. He said he reacted by steering to the left, as he initially feared going down the embankment on the west shoulder.

By veering to the left, he rode his left side tires partially up the jersey wall bordering the east side lanes, the CHP said. This caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and cross all the lanes before traversing the right shoulder.

The edge of the right shoulder, the CHP said, is bordered by a sloped curb edge. This caused the Honda to become airborne before it broadsided a tree on the right shoulder. The Honda hit the tree on the driver’s side about six feet off the ground, the CHP said.

The Honda came down, landed on the embankment and slid down to its base.

Arriving at the scene, officers confirmed two passengers had died at the scene. One was ejected out the back window and was not wearing a seat belt. A second was in the right rear seat and was also not wearing a seat belt.

There were two infants in the back seat, one with a car seat and one with a seat belt. Both suffered only minor injuries and were transported to Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland to be checked out.

The driver also suffered only minor injuries, the CHP said, and was also taken to Benioff. All are in stable condition with minor injuries.

CHP later followed up at Eden Hospital with one of the other passengers who’d suffered major injuries and learned she’d succumbed to her injuries. She had been seated in the backseat with the two infants at the time of the crash, CHP said. It was not known if she was wearing a seat belt.

The other major injury patient was transported to the San Jose Regional Hospital and treated for a broken pelvis. She admitted to not wearing her seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation, the CHP said.