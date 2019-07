COSO JUNCTION (KRON) — A 4.6 earthquake hit about 40 miles north of Ridgecrest Wednesday night, near the community of Coso Junction in Southern California.

The USGS measured the quake at 4.6 with a depth of 2.3 kilometers.

The quake hit at 8:59 p.m.

BREAKING: A 4.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest pic.twitter.com/5qOuRZLrOI — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) July 18, 2019

