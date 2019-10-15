4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister

TRES PINOS (KRON) – A 4.7-magnitude earthquake rattled near Hollister on Tuesday afternoon, according to the USGS.

Around 12:42 p.m. the quake struck about 10 miles southeast of Tres Pinos.

The USGS originally recorded the quake as 4.8 magnitude but has since downgraded it to a 4.7 magnitude earthquake.

It measured about 6 miles in depth.

Residents in Monterey County to San Jose have reportedly felt the quake.

The quake was also felt in parts of the Bay Area like Fremont and Palo Alto.

This comes after a 4.5 earthquake centered in Pleasant Hill shook the Bay Area late Monday night at around 10:30 p.m.

The quake rattled homes across the East Bay all the way down to the South Bay.

According to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, the 4.7-magnitude Hollister quake and 4.5-magnitude Pleasant Hill quake are not connected.

She also said the Hollister earthquake happened at the “creeping section of the San Andreas fault.”

These earthquakes come just days before the anniversary of the Loma Prieta Earthquake that struck the Bay Area in 1989.

The quakes are also a good reminder to be prepared for the big one. Click here for earthquake resources

CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’S INTERACTIVE EARTHQUAKE MAP

Check back for more details as this is developing.