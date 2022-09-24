(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami NOT expected



At this time no tsunami is expected from the earthquake. For more details about the quake please visit the USGS website.