4 arrested after shooting leaves 1 paralyzed in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting that occurred last weekend in San Rafael left one person paralyzed, authorities said.

On Jan. 23, around 4:40 p.m., San Rafael Police officers responded to the area of Canal Street at Novato Street following a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is alive, but is paralyzed because of the shooting.

San Rafael detectives responded to the scene.

After initial investigation and witness interviews, it appears there was a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect as they walked down Canal Street towards Novato Street. The suspect and victim knew each other from past contacts, officials say.

As the two continued to walk down Canal Street, a car with two people inside parked in a. nearby driveway.

The female driver, later identified as Daisy Rodriguez, stepped out of the car and yelled to the suspect to shoot the victim. The suspect shot the victim, got into the car and the three drove away.

Later that evening around 7:40 p.m., San Rafael Police officers located Rodriguez driving in a different car near 330 Bellam Blvd. They made a traffic stop and took her into custody without incident.

Rodriguez was interviewed by San Rafael Detectives and was booked at the Marin County Jail for attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and aiding and abetting a crime.

Detectives continued to investigate the incident and eventually identified two additional people involved in the crime.

Brayan Morales and Edwin Gramajo Reyes were located by SRPD Detectives and both were booked for aiding and abetting a crime. Detectives believe that Morales helped conceal evidence that was used in the shooting, and detectives believe that Gramajo Reyes was a passenger who witnessed the shooting and helped conceal evidence after the fact.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified the suspect who shot the victim as Jose Alejandro Delacruz. Delacruz was considered armed and dangerous.

A warrant was obtained for Delacruz and East Bay agencies were notified of the want.

On Jan. 30, a Richmond Police Officer located Delacruz as a passenger in a vehicle in North Richmond. He was arrested on the San Rafael warrant and taken back to the San Rafael Police Department.

After his arrest, San Rafael Detectives executed a Search Warrant at an address in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue in Richmond looking for evidence related to the shooting.

Delacruz was interviewed by San Rafael Detectives and booked at the Marin County Jail for Attempted Homicide and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The following people were arrested in this case: