PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested four people who are suspected of organized retail theft on Sunday evening, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department (PAPD).

Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, a dispatch center received a call from staff at a local lululemon store in the Stanford Shopping Center at 180 Camino Real. Once officers arrived a few moments later, they were able to find and detain four suspects who matched the description. Officers located approximately 100 pairs of leggings, which were valued around $12,000.

An investigation alleges that the four suspects originally entered the store with a fifth suspect, who is still at large. A blue 2007 Hyundai Entourage was found in the parking lot and police believed it to be the suspect’s vehicle. There were multiple garbage bags full of items inside of the vehicle.

This is the fifth suspect in the thefts. (Courtesy of City of Palo Alto)

Officers worked with members of the asset-protection team at lululemon and determined that the bags contained 300 pieces of clothing, which were valued at about $38,000. The merchandise had reportedly been stolen by the same suspects earlier in the day from lululemon stores in Burlingame and San Mateo.

Three adult suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail including Florentina Izabela Matei, 20, of Carmichael and Ionut Grafi Dumitru, 18, and Elvira Fistogeanu, 22, both of Sacramento. They were booked on charges of felony organized retail theft, possession of stolen property, and felony conspiracy.

A fourth subject was a 16-year-old girl from Sacramento; she was transported to the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for the same charges. Police will not release further information about this suspect since she is under the age of 18.

At this time police do not believe this is connected to other crimes in Palo Alto. If you have information about this incident, including anything about the identity of the fifth suspect, you are asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.