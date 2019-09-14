4 Fun Things: Events this weekend in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnows’s 4 Fun Things!

Bay Area Pet Fair & Adoption in Pleasanton

If you’re look for a new furry friend, you’re in luck! The Bay Area Pet Fair is the largest pet adoption event in North America. The event will feature 2,000 adoptable animals along with vendors selling pet products and animal-related classes and workshops. The event kicks off Saturday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rolex Big Boat Yacht Racing in San Francisco

The race is in its 55th year and kicked off Wednesday in San Francisco. The five-day competition continues this weekend at the St. Francis Yacht Club from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features stadium-style boat racing.

Electric Vehicle Rally & Show in Cupertino

The event in Cupertino kicks off National Drive Electric Week . The event takes place Saturday at De Anza College and is intended to spread awareness on the benefits of electric, plug-in cars. The rally will feature ride-and-drives, an EV parade, tailgate parties and an award ceremony.

Little Saigon Moon Festival in Oakland

The event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday and goes until 9 p.m. at Clinton Park in Oakland. The event is organized by the Oakland Vietnamese Chamber of Commerces and will feature moon cake, lantern making, a night market and prizes.

