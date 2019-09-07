4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

Fall Festival in Castro Valley

It’s finally fall and Castro Valley is kicking off the season with their annual Fall Festival. The festival starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes through Sunday. The event will feature art, wine, live music and family fun. The annual festival began back in 1972. This year’s event is held at the Castro Valley Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, click here.

Spicyholick Night Market in Fremont

If you’re a fan of spicy food, then this event in Fremont is for you. The event is only $5 and will feature all things spicy food. There will be food trucks and live music as well. The event kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. and goes through the weekend. It takes place at the Town Fair in Fremont.

For more information, click here.

Classic Car Show in Orinda

The Classic Car Show is happening this weekend in Orinda, raising money for local charities and bringing together car lovers in the East Bay. The 15th annual event begins Saturday at 10 a.m. and continues through the weekend. The event is free and takes place at 63 Orinda Way.

For more information, click here.

Autumn Moon Festival in San Francisco’s Chinatown

The annual event in San Francisco’s Chinatown will feature art, crafts, food and live music. The event kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. and continues into Sunday. The festival takes place on Grant Avenue in Chinatown. The festival begins with a parade featuring dancers, costumes, marching bands and puppets.

For more information, click here.