4 Fun Things: Weekend events in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Here are KRON4’s Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things.

Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival

The 49th annual Pumpkin Festival kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. on Main Street between Miramontes and Spruce Streets in Half Moon Bay. At the festival, visitors will find arts, crafts, the world largest pumpkin sculpture and a pumpkin weigh-off. Expect tons of fun!

More information here

Walnut Creek Oktoberfest

The 5th annual Oktoberfest begins at 11 a.m. at Walnut Creek’s Civic Park. It continues through 6 p.m. and will feature live music, a variety of beer and a kids zone.

More information here

Danville Fall Craft Festival

The festival begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Downtown Danville and continues through Sunday. You’ll find arts, crafts, food, live music and a classic car show.

More information here

Dia de los Muertos in San Jose

The event kicks off Saturday in San Jose and will feature entertainment, food, art, culture in the spirit of Dia de los Muertos. The event takes place at Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park in San Jose and begins at 11 a.m. Admission costs $10 and children under 12 are free.

More information here