4 Fun Things: Weekend events in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

Movies in Creek Park in San Anselmo

Every Saturday, San Anselmo hosts a movie night at Creek Park — and this week, get ready for a showing of the classic Wizard of Oz. The movie begins at 8 p.m., but you can be seated as early as 7. At 7:45 p.m., there will be a trivia contest. The city hosts movie nights all summer long from June 1 to Oct. 26.

Aloha Poly Fest in San Francisco

The free event in San Francisco starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and goes until 5 p.m. at Marina Green West Park. The event will feature Polynesian culture, crafts and songs.

Festival of India in Fremont

The annual event is free and takes place at Fremont’s Paseo Padre Park. The two-day event will have exhibits showing India’s culture and crafts. There will also be a dance competition and food fest. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Burlingame Festival

The annual festival began 27 years ago and this year’s event will feature music from Jazz, Rock and Blues bands from the Bay Area. The festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

