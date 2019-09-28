4 Fun Things: What’s happening this weekend in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things for the weekend of Sept. 27.

Pacific Coast Fog Fest

The Pacifica Fog Fest kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. on Palmetto Avenue and continues into Sunday. The event will feature arts, crafts and music with more than 200 vendors and booths. The event will begin Saturday morning with the 34th Annual Fog Fest Parade at the south end of Palmetto Avenue.

Dragon Boat Festival in Oakland

The 24th annual Dragon Boat Festival is happening Saturday at Oakland’s Lake Merritt and continues into Sunday. The event features a fleet of dragon boats, cultural performances, food and craft vendors. The free event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Christmas Cantata in Daly City

The holiday cheer has come early this year! Starting this weekend, Christmas-lovers can head to the Cow Palace in Daly City and check out the production of the Christmas Cantata with carols and performances by the Gracias Choir. The free production begins Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Cow Palace.

Sumo Wrestling Champions Expo in San Francisco’s Japantown

Sumo Wrestling is the national sport of Japan — and this weekend, it’s making its way to San Francisco. The Sumo Wrestling Champions Expo kicks off on Saturday with a meet and greet with the wrestlers at the Hotel Kabuki in Japantown. On Sunday, the wrestlers will face off in battles all afternoon at the Japantown Peach Plaza.

