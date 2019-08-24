4 Fun Things: What’s happening this weekend in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

Italian Family Festa in San Jose

The 39th annual Italian festival in San Jose celebrates the food, culture and music of Italy. The event kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and continues through Sunday. The event is free, but unfortunately no animals are allowed — so leave the pups at home. The event takes place at History Park, located at 1650 Senter Road.

For more information, click here.

Summer Days in Foster City

Food trucks, crafts and live music are a perfect recipe for summer fun and that’s what you’ll find at Summer Days this weekend in Foster City. The event kicked off Friday and continues through the weekend. The event takes place at Leo J. Ryan Memorial Park.

For more information, click here.

Taco Festival in Concord

Tacos and margaritas are two things you’ll find at this weekend’s second annual Taco Festival in Concord. The event kicks off Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Todos Santos Plaza. Tickets are $15 and best of all, the ticket includes tacos. The event will feature two dozen taco vendors and chihuahua races.

For more information, click here.

Chocolate & Chalk Festival in Berkeley

Artists and chocolate lovers alike will enjoy Berkeley’s Chocolate and Chalk Festival this weekend. The event will feature artists of all ages creating art on the sidewalks of Shattuck Avenue. The event will also feature chocolate tastings with desserts like chocolate pizza, Oreo shakes, chocolate empanadas and chocolate rum gelato. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday in North Berkeley.

For more information, click here.