4 hurt in shooting at Texas high school, suspect arrested

(NewsNation Now) — Four people were injured in a shooting at a Texas high school Wednesday morning and the suspect was arrested after a brief manhunt.

The shooting at Timberview High School, which is in Arlington but belongs to the school district in neighboring Mansfield, stemmed from a fight that broke out in a classroom, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at news conference.

As of Wednesday evening, a 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot, a 25-year-old man was in good condition after also sustaining a gunshot wounds and a third person, identified as a teenage girl, was treated for minor abrasions and released from the hospital, police said. A fourth person was hurt but did not require treatment at a hospital.

Police reported earlier three of the victims were Timberview students and another may have been a teacher. One of the victims was pregnant, police said.

Timothy George Simpkins (Credit: Arlington Police Dept.)

“This is not a random act of violence,” Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at the news conference. “This is not somebody attacking our school.”

Arlington police arrested Simpkins Wednesday afternoon. He was booked in the Arlington jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was being held on $75,000 bail. Police said they have recovered a handgun but are working to confirm it was the weapon used.

Parents waited at a staging area to meet with their children. But Ontario Hewitt, who has twins in ninth grade, waited outside one of their classroom windows to make sure he was safe. His other son had already been evacuated.

“I’m a prayer, I believe in Jesus so first thing I started doing was praying and hoping that my kids were safe,” Hewitt said.

The Mansfield Independent School District said students and staff were locked in classrooms or offices following the shooting.

Hewitt said he got a text from his sons that the school was locked down, and saw the developments on social media.

The high school is about 20 minutes away from downtown Dallas. Timberview serves about 1,900 students in ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

The shooting happened just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

This story is developing. Refresh for developments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.