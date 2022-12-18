SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Four juveniles were arrested on Friday for possession of a handgun and other charges, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

At around 6:12 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for several mechanical violations. As the vehicle came to a stop, three of the back seat passengers jumped out from the car and ran in different directions, police said.

One of the passengers was carrying a white plastic bag as he ran away. Two of the subjects were detained after a short foot pursuit, while the third subject, who was carrying the white plastic bag, was seen jumping a fence, police said.

Officers were eventually able to locate the third subject hiding near a white truck on Meadow Way. They found the white plastic bag near the truck where he was standing, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The bag contained a 44-magnum revolver which was loaded with three rounds. All four of the juveniles were arrested and transported to the Los Guilicos Detention Facility, police said.

Two of the subjects were arrested for resisting a peace officer. One of the subjects was arrested for resisting a peace officer, violation of juvenile probation and possession of a loaded handgun, police said.

The driver was arrested for violation of juvenile probation.