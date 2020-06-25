4 Kings players test positive for COVID-19, source says

Jabari Parker #33 of the Sacramento Kings leaves the court after their game against the New Orleans Pelicans was postponed due to the coronavirus at Golden 1 Center on March 11, 2020 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Four Sacramento Kings players, including forward Jabari Parker, have tested positive for COVID-19, a source within the team has confirmed.

In a release sent by the team Wednesday, Parker said “several days” prior he tested positive for the virus and has self-isolated in Chicago. Parker is a Chicago native.

“I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season,” Parker’s statement read.

The three other players have not been identified but will also need to quarantine for 14 days, according to the source.

The NBA will restart its season at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, in July. The Kings will be one of 22 teams competing for a playoff spot.

