4 people injured in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A shooting that happened late Saturday night in San Francisco’s Western Addition left four people injured, police say.

Around 11:36 p.m. the shooting was reported at Fillmore Street and Golden Gate Avenue.

All four victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and the fourth person is in life-threatening condition.

Police say there are no suspects in custody.

No other details have been released at this time.