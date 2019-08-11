Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

4 people injured in San Francisco shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A shooting that happened late Saturday night in San Francisco’s Western Addition left four people injured, police say.

Around 11:36 p.m. the shooting was reported at Fillmore Street and Golden Gate Avenue.

All four victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and the fourth person is in life-threatening condition.

Police say there are no suspects in custody.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News