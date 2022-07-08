STOCKTON (BCN) — Stockton police are investigating four robberies in the city within a three-hour period on Thursday in which victims were shot at by juvenile suspects with BB guns during the thefts. The first robbery was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Airport Way, where two women ages 41 and 51 were shot at by gel BB guns multiple times while two boys and two girls stole property, according to police.

No injuries were reported and the suspects fled.

About 15 minutes later, the second robbery was reported in the 2000 block of East Mariposa Road, where two men ages 20 and 39 and two women ages 24 and 60 were shot at by BB guns as four juvenile suspects stole property. No injuries were reported in that shooting either, police said.

Then around 7:20 p.m., a third robbery was reported in the 100 block of West Harding Way, where a 50-year-old man tried to stop a group of suspects from leaving with stolen property and was shot multiple times with a BB gun. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive, according to police.

At about 8:35 p.m., two men ages 24 and 25 tried to stop a group of suspects from leaving with stolen property when the suspects shot at but did not injure him, police said. Stockton police did not say whether the four cases were related and did not release detailed descriptions of any of the suspects, who remain at large.

