Four people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night, and police are looking for four to five suspects, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 9:35, when two men and a woman were struck by gunfire at 7th and Spring streets, according to Officer Hernandez of the LAPD.

Their condition is unknown.

Hernandez later confirmed that a fourth person was grazed by gunfire, and they are in stable condition.

The shooters, believed to be four or five men, fled on foot, Hernandez added.

The LAPD discouraged anyone from coming near the scene in a tweet, and anyone with information is asked to call 213-486-6606.