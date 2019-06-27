4 victims killed in San Jose quadruple murder-suicide identified

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The four people who police say were killed by a relative who then turned the gun on himself in San Jose earlier this week have been identified.

According to the Santa Clara County Coroner, the victims are identified as:

Le Thuy Hoang, 51-year-old woman, of Milpitas

Phung Ngoc Hoang, 48-year-old man, of San Jose

Thanh Hoa Hoang, 23-year-old woman, of San Jose

Thi Que Pham, 42-years-old woman, of San Jose

It happened late at a home on Habbitts Court in the Cramer Umbarger neighborhood.

Police were on the scene after neighbors heard gunshots Sunday night.

Two of the victim were able to get out of the home, but later died at the hospital.

A tense standoff with police lasted several hours.

When police finally got inside, they found the bodies of two other people and the suspected shooter.

A relative of the gunman says the man had been upset his wife was able to get visas for her relative to travel from Vietnam to the United States.

To Van Khuat said that 66-year-old Chi Dinh Ta had recently called him and told him he planned to kill his in-laws, who had recently arrived from Asia.

Khuat says Ta was his wife’s cousin.

He says the Ta had been seething with jealousy because he was not able to bring his own family from Vietnam.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the gunman.

Residents in the San Jose neighborhood are shocked at what happened, one neighbor saying she heard gunshots and screams on the night of the shooting.

“I heard screaming, like a lady screaming and then gunshots, then more screaming and another gunshot and then silence,” said neighbor Fatima Jimenez.

Another resident, Lorenz Dumuk, says there was no indication that his neighbor, Ta, who lived with his family in the house on Habbitts Court, was angry about anything.

“It’s one of those neighborhoods where you know he would say hi to his neighbors and they would have talks now and then,” Dumuk said.

Dumuk says the situation and the alleged jealousy over a visa brings up concerns of how people deal with anger.

“You don’t see the anger, you don’t see anything until the anger finally manifests itself into action like this, we don’t get to talk about until the anger becomes destructive,” Dumuk said.







