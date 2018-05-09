4-year-old girl dangling from building on fifth floor rescued in China

A 4-year-old girl had to be rescued after she was left dangling from the fifth-floor of a residential building in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region last week.

The young girl, who lived on the fifth floor, had been left home alone by her mother, according to CCTV.

The girl tried to get out through the window but apparently fell from the balcony.

She was left dangling precariously outside the window on the fifth floor, clinging onto a guardrail.

Two local residents were able to reach out through an adjacent window and save the girl.

