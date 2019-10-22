4-year-old girl finds dad’s gun, shoots him and herself

MILWAUKEE (CNN/KRON) — Police in Milwaukee say a 4-year-old girl found her father’s hand gun on Sunday, picked it up and accidentally shot him and herself.

The shooting occurred near 61st Street and Morgan Avenue around 10:15 a.m.

Both the girl and her father are expected to be okay and were treated at the hospital.

The 33-year-old father was taken into police custody after allegedly lying to the police about the circumstances of the shooting.

His charges have been referred to the district attorney.

“Any time there is a tragedy, it hurts all of us,” Lisa Klindt Simpson with Safe Kids Southeast Wisconsin told FOX6, affiliate of KRON4.

Klindt Simpson, the Safe Kids Southeast Wisconsin coordinator, works to prevent these types of situations.

“There are some easy tips parents and caregivers can follow to help keep their house safe if they have a gun in the home,” said Klindt Simpson.

Klindt Simpson suggests that gun owners store their weapons in a locked, safe space, out of reach from children.

“When you store that gun, always store the ammunition separately,” said Klindt Simpson. “Make sure the key is away from where the lock is so it’s not accessible to children.”

Klindt Simpson reccomends both physical and verbal steps need to be taken to keep kids safe.

An estimated one-third of households with children under the age of 17 have a gun.