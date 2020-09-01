4-year-old girl found drifting into sea on unicorn-floaty in Greece

ANTIRRIO, Greece (KRON) – A little girl was found drifting into sea on an inflatable unicorn off the coast of Greece, according to Greek City Times.

The girl allegedly “escaped her parents’ attention” and floated off nearly a mile away from shore.

Thankfully, a nearby ship spotted the toddler and rescued her.

“I was approaching the port of Antirrio and I was notified by the Port Authority that a child, who I did not expect to be so small, had been swept away by the currents on a nearby beach, which is near the port pier,” said heroic captain Grigoris Karnesis.

Captain Karnesis said the little girl was scared when she saw the boat approaching her. But thankfully, everything went well, and she is safe.

Greek City Times contributed to this report.

