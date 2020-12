SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Nearly 50 players have tested positive for coronavirus since testing resumed last week, according to a statement released Wednesday by the league and the National Players Association.

546 players were tested for the virus between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30. Of the tests, 48 came back positive.

Players who tested positive are self-isolating until they are cleared to end isolation.

The NBA and NBPA are working closely with the the CDC.