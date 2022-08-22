SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 48-year-old man was fatally stabbed Monday morning in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, police said.

The stabbing was reported about 7:32 a.m. in the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case, San Francisco police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Tips may remain anonymous.

