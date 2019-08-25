49ers 3-0 in preseason after 27-17 victory over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first half of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers extend their perfect preseason record to three following a 27-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

There has been a lot of buzz about 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after his performance at Arrowhead Stadium.

Garoppolo completed 14 of 20 for 188 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to running back Matt Breida.

He finished the game with no interceptions.

It was a very different story five nights ago, though, when Garoppolo completed just 1 of 6 for zero yards Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

But after tonight’s glimpse of “the old Jimmy”, he is proving that he’s more than ready for the regular-season opener on Sept. 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 29 for their final preseason match up.