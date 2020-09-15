49ers address racist messages sent to Cardinals’ Budda Baker

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) in action during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on September 13, 2020, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are responding after a fan sent racist and hateful messages to Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker, after their Week 1 match up.

Baker took to social media Monday afternoon, showing a screenshot of the explicit messages sent to him.

Baker said he was fine with fans trash talking, but the hateful language was too much.

“Im all good with opposing fans talking trash. But This right here man… All you can do is pray for ppl like this,” said Baker.

Im all good with opposing fans talking trash. But This right here man… All you can do is pray for ppl like this. pic.twitter.com/Hybq1RmfEd — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) September 14, 2020

The 49ers issued a statement on Tuesday addressing the racist messages.

“There is no place for hate and we got your back @buddabaker32,” said San Francisco.

The organization went on to add, per the team’s policy the 49ers are working to identify this person and will ban them from all 49ers games and events.

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers.



There is no place for hate and we got your back @buddabaker32 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lq6ilmMDRt — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 15, 2020

The 49ers added, “Incidents like this demonstrate how much work remains to be done to address racism and hate in our society. We remain steadfast in our commitment to that work.”

Latest Posts: