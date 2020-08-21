49ers adjust practice schedule due to wildfires burning across Bay Area

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers have made changes to their practice schedule due to the wildfires continuing to burn throughout the Bay Area and beyond, according to ESPN.

The organization also took into consideration two of its players who are more sensitive to the smoke and unhealthy air quality from the fires.

Practice was originally set to begin at 10:15 a.m. Friday, but it was moved earlier to 9:10 a.m. because the air quality index would likely reach a level not suitable to practice in.

Running back Tevin Coleman and offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith were excused from practice early as a precaution, ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reports.

We have some tool that tells us the number of what the air quality is,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday. “So, if it gets to 200, there’s no choice. [At] 200, we’re not allowed to go out there, and I think it was at times [Wednesday]. … If the number gets to 200, and we’re basically at the mercy of how the winds go, then we’re not allowed to be out there. So, keeping our fingers crossed, hoping it doesn’t get there.”

Although there are no fires immediately threatening Levi’s Stadium, nearby SCU Lightning Complex fires, made up of about 20 fires, have made conditions more difficult in the area. The SCU Lightning Complex fires make up the largest fire burning in California, burning at last check almost 230,000 acres in Santa Clara, Alameda, Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Contra Costa counties.

