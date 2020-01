SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Several NFL social media accounts appear to have been hacked Monday morning.

The 49ers Twitter account was among those hacked. The team’s profile photo, banner and name have been deleted.

A message about the hacking has appeared on the Green Bay Packers Twitter account:

“We are here to show people that everything is hackable,” the tweet says.

Hi, we're Back (OuَrMine).

We are here to Show people that everything is hackable



to improve your accounts security

Contact us: contact@ourmine.org



For security services visit: ourmine. org



Follow @OurM1ne for news.

Let's Get #OurMineBack Trending on twitter — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 27, 2020

Check back for updates