49ers’ Arik Armstead is using his platform to make sure students receive a quality education

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – “Literacy is everything.”

The San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle, Arik Armstead, is focusing on how to make a positive impact for students by promoting reading and literacy.

On Monday, Armstead spoke with reporters about the issues students face on a day-to-day basis.

“Literacy is everything,” Armstead stated. “If you can’t read, you probably can’t read your math problems either. So I think reading is huge. There’s been correlation between reading scores and youth success later in life.”

The defensive tackle went on to discuss the stresses families now face with the pandemic on the forefront and students being left without the tools they need to succeed to get an education.

“With COVID it really multiplies the issues and when you look at, I just mentioned the status of funding or the lack thereof, for students in these communities. You know COVID multiplies that. They’re not able to go to school and get food. They’re not able to go to school and use the technology at the school and everything has become virtual. One of the latest things we did was provide internet and tablets for students so they can continue to work from home.”

Armstead has used his platform and created, The Armstead Academic Project.

According the the Project’s website their mission is to, “Ensure every student, no matter their socioeconomic status, has direct access to a quality education through a positive learning environment and resources needed in order to thrive and be successful.”

The Sacramento native hopes that by starting this foundation he can make a positive impact the Sacramento Public School system by serving our students and providing equality.

Earlier this year, Armstead donated $50,000 to a non profit called Mercy Housing to provide chrome books and internet for Sacramento students.

.@arikarmstead has donated $50,000 on behalf of the Armstead Academic Project to @mercyhousing Learning Program to provide chromebooks and pre-paid internet for 1 year to Sacramento Students during distance learning 💻 📶 pic.twitter.com/btxewuVLmi — Armstead Academic Project (@ArmsteadProject) May 11, 2020

if you would like to get involved head over to www.arikarmstead91.com.

