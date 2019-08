SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa left practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Bosa was sent to undergo an MRI following training camp for precautionary measures.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported Bosa was diagnosed with an ankle sprain.

#49ers first-round pick DE Nick Bosa was diagnosed with just an ankle sprain, I’m told. He had an MRI after practice. Expect the team to be cautious with their top pick, meaning you may not see him in the preseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2019

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a prseason opener for both teams Saturday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

