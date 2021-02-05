49ers’ great Charlie Krueger dies at 84

Defensive tackle of the San Francisco 49ers Charlie Krueger (70) is shown during a photo session in 1973. (AP Photo/Robert H. Houston)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Charlie Krueger died on Friday at the age of 84, the organization announced.

Krueger died in Clayton, California.

He spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the 49ers, from 1958 to 1973, and had his number 70 retired by the 49ers in 1974.

The team released the following statement on the passing of Krueger:

“One of the longest tenured players in franchise history, Charlie was known as the ‘Textbook Tackle’ for his reputation as a technician and his tremendous strength. He was a tough, resilient and smart player who looked out for his teammates, both on and off the field. We extend our condolences and prayers to his wife, Kris, and the entire Krueger family.”