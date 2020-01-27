49ers head to Miami with proper send off by fans

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers departed Levi’s Stadium to San Jose International Airport Sunday morning. They boarded their flight and took off for Miami, but not without a proper send off.

On the tarmac, a mixture of drum rolls and cheers — Gold Rush cheerleaders, Niner Noise and Sourdough Sam rolled out the red carpet as the 49ers boarded United flight 2540 to Miami.

“This team and these players are so friendly, so nice and so down to earth,” Timini Gressett, San Francisco 49ers inflight coordinator said. “And when they’re in flight, they’re very much studying film, like it’s all business.”

The team’s personnel were first to board. The players and coaches arrived shortly after in five charter busses.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch immediately made their way to the plane while the players were enjoying the moment in style.

We’re told quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went through the back door. Cornerback Richard Sherman, on his way to his third Super Bowl in nine NFL seasons, took his time and mingled with his teammates.

Fans showed up to wish the Niners well.

Evangelina Trujeque and her son Andrew woke up early to see the team depart Levi’s Stadium.

“We were about like 8:30 in the morning and we were super duper pumped, we couldn’t sleep last night that after they left we raced over here and thankfully we made it,” Trujeque said. “We got to see all the guys go up on the plane. I just get goosebumps just saying it over again.”

They cheered on, even after all the passengers got on board, ready for takeoff.

“It’s a once and a lifetime experience,” Andrew Barrera said. “You know, you never know when your team is going to make it to the Super Bowl so we want to send them off with good luck, wish them the best and have them bring it back to the Bay.”

After the Niners touch down in Miami, they will be busy with media day and a number of obligations leading up to the big game.