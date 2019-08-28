49ers Jerick McKinnon suffered another setback

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon was pulled from practice drills Tuesday morning, following another setback enabling him to practice with the team.

On Wednesday, general manager John Lynch said McKinnon’s progress was “not encouraging.”

Lynch said in an interview with KNBR, “We’re trying to get to what’s the root cause of the problem that he’s having and just because he’s working through it, I’m going to leave it at that, but yesterday was not encouraging from that standpoint for Jet. What that means, we’re not sure yet, but we’re working hard to find that out.”

In 2018 McKinnon signed with the 49ers to a four-year, $30 million contract.

Last year the running back suffered an ACL tear at the beginning of the season.

The question now lingers if McKinnon will be able to play this season since he’s had numerous setbacks since returning from his ACL tear.

In July, McKinnon was put on the physically unable to perform list due to a flareup. Shortly following, the running back had knee soreness that kept him from practicing in August.

With injuries still looming, the team now has the possibility of putting McKinnon on the injured reserve at the start of the season.