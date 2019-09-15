49ers Joe Staley suffers broken fibula, expected to miss 6-8 weeks

CINCINNATI, Oh. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley, has suffered from a broken fibula.

The 49ers defeated the Bengals in a 41-17 win, but lost a key defender.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters following the game stating he doesn’t believe this injury will be season-ending, but will confirm on Monday.

Staley is expected to be out for six to eight weeks.

The veteran has played with the 49ers throughout entire career.

“I know how bad he wants to be out there. Once we accept the injury, at least we’ll still get him back later this year,” Shanahan explained.

Despite the loss, the 49ers will continue to battle while the Pro Bowler makes his recovery.