49ers’ Kyle Shanahan gives game ball to father following 9-0 win over Redskins

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — A special moment for the San Francisco 49ers organization got even more special when head coach Kyle Shanahan awarded his father the game ball, according to tight end George Kittle.

Although Shanahan didn’t directly admit to it, Kittle kind of spilled the beans in a press conference following the Niners’ 9-0 victory over the Redskins, per ESPN Staff Writer Nick Wagoner.

Kittle called it "pretty special."

For those who need a reminder, Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Redskins in 2010, working under his dad, Mike Shanahan, who was head coach at the time.

And there’s really no nice way to say it — it was ugly.

It seems like a dream come true coaching an NFL team with your dad, but the Shanahans didn’t have a great reputation in Washington.

The Redskins didn’t have a winning record in the three seasons they were coached by the father-son duo, besides an NFC East division title in 2012.

It was a short, but not so sweet time for the Shanahans.

Although Redskins players respected and even defended Mike Shanahan, the Shanahans were fired, along with other members of the coaching staff.

Kyle Shanahan doesn’t like to talk about it, but simply being in D.C. could bring back a lot of bad memories for him.

However, a place that brought dark times turned bright on Sunday after the Niners’ slipped and slid to victory.

It may seem like just a gifted football, but it was much more for the Shanahans — who turned a negative era to a positive moment.