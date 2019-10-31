49ers legend Joe Montana teams up with Stimwave to undergo life changing procedure

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame legend, Joe Montana, who’s been living with chronic pain for years, is teaming up with Stimwave Technologies to bring awareness to a new breakthrough technology that helps relieve pain.

The four time Super Bowl champion underwent a procedure on Wednesday and gave viewers a first look into Montana’s pain management journey.

Montana has had as many as 25 surgeries in result from feeling pain from playing football. The former 49er also suffers from arthritis in his elbows, knees and hands.

Stimwave Technologies explains how their devices works.

“Stimwave offers a micro-sized device, cleared by the FDA, to treat chronic neuropathic pain throughout the body, from back and leg pain addressed by spinal stimulation to peripheral nervous system (PNS) treatment for shoulder pain, wrist and elbow pain, knee pain, hip pain and more, allowing more patients to be treated than ever before with a viable, affordable alternative to help fight opioid usage across the country.”

KRON4’s Kate Rooney caught up with the Hall of Famer to discuss his new partnership with Stimwave.

“Stimwave is going to help manage my knee issue and allow me to be a little more active, then I typically am. My whole family’s active and I kind of get left in the dust right now, so looking forward to this,” Montana said.

Montana went on to explain the how it feels almost impossible for athletes to avoid getting injured.

“It’s kind of hard to protect your body when you join the game. I mean people flying all over the place and sometimes there’s nothing you can do. You’re standing there and then you get hit, ” Montana said.

Millions of people suffer from chronic pain on a daily basis. Montana hopes that with this new technology people will be able to get the help they need in order to live a comfortable life.

When asked the former 49er what he thinks of the current NFC team, Montana is excited to see how far San Francisco will go this season.

“I think they’re doing great. Defesnively, they’re playing extremely well. They got a young team, aggressive. And you can’t win a championship without a defense. They’re running the ball well and the quarterback’s playing well. When you have those three things going, you know the running game takes a little bit of pressure off that passing game, which allows them to do some different things. Great to see,” Montana said.