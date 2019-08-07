49ers Nick Bosa to undergo MRI

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa left midway during practice on Wednesday after injuring his ankle.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, commented on Bosa’s status after training camp concluded for the day.

“I think he’s alright.”

Bosa will under go an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury.

The rookie has been a highlight of this year’s training camp.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had nothing but good things to say about his teammate.

“He’s made some good plays, I mean he’s just a savvy rookie. I mean to be able to play the run and pass the way he does, it’s impressive.”

In 2019 with the No.2 overall draft pick, the 49ers selected Nick Bosa from Ohio State.

Bosa’s had questions about his health since joining the team, as he suffered a core muscle injury in the third game last season at Ohio State.

